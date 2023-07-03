Israel Greenlights $3 Billion Purchase of 25 Additional F-35 Stealth Fighter Jets

The Defense Ministry of Israel announced on Sunday that it had sanctioned the acquisition of 25 new F-35 stealth fighter jets from the US. Valued at about $3 billion, the deal will be funded through the defense aid package the US provides to Israel.

As stipulated in the original agreement between the two nations, Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney, manufacturers of the aircraft and engines respectively, will collaborate with Israel’s defense industries to produce aircraft components. This procurement will increase the Israeli Air Force’s fleet of F-35s to 75.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the acquisition, following recommendations from military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir, and Israeli Air Force Commander Tomer Bar.

Israel was the first nation outside the US to obtain the F-35 aircraft. The Israeli Air Force utilizes a custom variant of the jet, dubbed “Adir,” meaning “mighty” in Hebrew. The country’s first nine F-35s became operational in December 2017, and by May 2018, the first plane was deployed for combat.