Israel-Hamas Hostage Deal ‘Very Close’ but Not Finalized: US State Department

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller provided crucial updates on a potential hostage deal involving Israel and Hamas during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon in Washington. The discussion revealed the United States’ active role in navigating complex diplomatic waters, balancing the urgency of hostage release with the broader implications for regional stability and humanitarian aid.

Miller confirmed that while the US was “very close to an agreement,” it had yet to be finalized. This statement underscores the delicate nature of the negotiations, with the Israeli cabinet actively discussing the matter. The US, he said, was in close conversations with both the Israeli government and the government of Qatar, which is helping to mediate the deal.

When pressed about whether the Israeli cabinet’s decision is the final step toward an agreement, Miller remained noncommittal. He highlighted the complexity of requiring cooperation from Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization, which adds a layer of unpredictability to the proceedings.

In response to inquiries about the inclusion of American hostages in the first release, Miller refrained from divulging specifics.

The briefing touched upon the conditions and whereabouts of the hostages. However, Miller did not provide specific details, citing the challenge of Hamas potentially not controlling all hostages, further complicating the situation.

Miller addressed questions regarding the link between the hostage deal and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. He emphasized that the US did not condition humanitarian assistance on such agreements, although he acknowledged that a deal might facilitate more aid delivery.

Discussing the US’s efforts to facilitate aid delivery to Gaza, Miller highlighted ongoing initiatives independent of the hostage arrangement. These efforts include addressing logistical challenges like screening processes to expedite aid.

The briefing also touched on Israel’s military actions, especially concerning civilian protection. Miller spoke of ongoing discussions with Israel about ensuring the safety and humanitarian needs of civilians, particularly in the southern region of the Gaza Strip.

Regarding potential follow-up arrangements after the initial deal, Miller remained noncommittal, focusing on the present goal of releasing all hostages.

Miller declined to discuss the specifics of the US government’s private conversations with the Israeli government about the deal, reflecting the sensitivity of diplomatic communications.

Addressing concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza, Miller conveyed the US’s engagement with Israel to minimize civilian harm. He acknowledged the complexity of the situation, given Hamas’ tactics of embedding within civilian areas.