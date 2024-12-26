Israel Hits Houthi Military Assets in Sanaa and Yemeni Ports

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed airstrikes against Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen on Tuesday, targeting key infrastructure used by the Iran-backed group. The strikes were a response to recent ballistic missile and drone attacks launched by the Houthis against Israel.

According to the IDF, fighter jets targeted multiple locations, including Sanaa International Airport, the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power plants, and ports in Hodeida, Salif, and Ras Kanatib. These sites were reportedly used to facilitate military activities, transfer Iranian weapons, and enable the entry of senior Iranian officials into Yemen.

“The Houthi terror regime used these infrastructures for their ongoing aggression and to support regional instability,” the IDF said in a statement.

The airstrikes were authorized by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Additional reports from Yemen indicate that the strikes included the control tower at Sanaa International Airport and fuel facilities at the Hodeida port. Smoke was seen rising from several locations following the attacks.