This holiday season, give to:

Truth and understanding

The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.

They all said they cover it.
We see it.

We report with just one agenda: the truth.

Please support TML's boots on the ground.
Donate
The Media Line The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Hits Houthi Military Assets in Sanaa and Yemeni Ports
An aftermath of the Israeli army's attack on Houthi military sites in Al Hudaydah, Yemen on September 30, 2024. (Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Israel Hits Houthi Military Assets in Sanaa and Yemeni Ports

The Media Line Staff
12/26/2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed airstrikes against Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen on Tuesday, targeting key infrastructure used by the Iran-backed group. The strikes were a response to recent ballistic missile and drone attacks launched by the Houthis against Israel.

According to the IDF, fighter jets targeted multiple locations, including Sanaa International Airport, the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power plants, and ports in Hodeida, Salif, and Ras Kanatib. These sites were reportedly used to facilitate military activities, transfer Iranian weapons, and enable the entry of senior Iranian officials into Yemen.

“The Houthi terror regime used these infrastructures for their ongoing aggression and to support regional instability,” the IDF said in a statement.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The airstrikes were authorized by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Additional reports from Yemen indicate that the strikes included the control tower at Sanaa International Airport and fuel facilities at the Hodeida port. Smoke was seen rising from several locations following the attacks.

News Updates
Herzi Halevi
Hezyaz
Houthi
Iran
Israel Defense Forces
Israel Katz
Ras Kanatib
YEMEN
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods