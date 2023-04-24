Israel Honors Fallen Soldiers on Memorial Day Ahead of Independence Day

Israel will mark its annual Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers, beginning on Monday night, when a one-minute siren will sound across the country. The commemoration will take place at 52 military cemeteries and memorial sites across the country. The main event will be held at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, with President Isaac Herzog and the IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi speaking. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is also expected to attend the Memorial Day events.

The Israeli Defense Ministry reported Monday that 59 soldiers had died in the line of duty since the last Memorial Day, with an additional 86 injured and disabled veterans passing away due to their conditions.

A total of 24,213 people have lost their lives in service to the nation since 1860, when the first new Jewish neighborhood was built outside of the Old City of Jerusalem’s walls.

Tuesday at 11 am a two-minute siren will blare, followed by an air force flyover of the Memorial Hall at Mount Herzl. Another state ceremony will then take place there.

Memorial Day will conclude with the beginning of Independence Day, marking the 75th year of Israel’s independence. Despite political differences, both coalition and opposition politicians have called for politics to be set aside in respect for the day.