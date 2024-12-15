Israeli Defense Minister Warns of Threats From Syria Despite Rebel Assurances

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on Sunday that the threats posed by Syria remain significant despite the moderate tone adopted by the rebel leaders who overthrew President Bashar al-Assad a week ago. Speaking to officials reviewing Israel’s defense budget, Katz emphasized the heightened risks stemming from recent developments in Syria.

“The immediate risks to the country have not disappeared, and the latest developments in Syria increase the strength of the threat—despite the moderate image that the rebel leaders claim to present,” Katz said, according to a statement.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, who now leads Syria’s de facto government, stated on Saturday that Israel was using false pretexts to justify its strikes in Syria. He added that his focus is on reconstruction, not further conflict.

Since Assad’s fall, Israel has entered a demilitarized buffer zone established after the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon. Israeli forces have taken over an abandoned Syrian military post and carried out hundreds of strikes targeting weapons stockpiles and military infrastructure to prevent them from being used by rebel factions linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

Several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan, condemned Israel’s actions as a violation of Syria’s sovereignty. However, Israel maintains that its measures are temporary and necessary for border security.