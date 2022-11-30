Israel Marks Expulsion of Jews From Arab Lands

Israel on Wednesday marked its annual day of commemoration for the almost 1 million Jews who were expelled from Arab countries and Iran following the creation of the State of Israel in 1948. The day was first instituted in Israel in 2014.

The country’s official Twitter account posted a tribute to the day, reading: “They left their homes, friends, businesses and synagogues behind forever. Today we remember the more than 900,000 Jewish refugees expelled from Arab lands and Iran. We promise to keep their heritage and legacy alive.”

In addition to Iran, Jews were expelled from Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Libya, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen. The value of assets lost by the Jewish refugees – is estimated at $700 million at the time of the expulsion, or roughly $6.7 billion today.

