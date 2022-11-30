Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Marks Expulsion of Jews From Arab Lands
Jews praying at Ezekiel's Tomb in Al-Kifl, Iraq in 1932 (Library of Congress)
News Updates
Arab countries
expulsion
https://themedialine.org/top-stories/forgotten-arabian-jews-recount-lives-of-happiness-and-horror/

Israel Marks Expulsion of Jews From Arab Lands

The Media Line Staff
11/30/2022

Israel on Wednesday marked its annual day of commemoration for the almost 1 million Jews who were expelled from Arab countries and Iran following the creation of the State of Israel in 1948. The day was first instituted in Israel in 2014.

The country’s official Twitter account posted a tribute to the day, reading: “They left their homes, friends, businesses and synagogues behind forever. Today we remember the more than 900,000 Jewish refugees expelled from Arab lands and Iran. We promise to keep their heritage and legacy alive.”

In addition to Iran, Jews were expelled from Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Libya, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen. The value of assets lost by the Jewish refugees – is estimated at $700 million at the time of the expulsion, or roughly $6.7 billion today.

 

See also: Forgotten Arabian Jews Recount Lives of Happiness and Horror

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.