Israel, Morocco To Partner on Climate, Environmental Initiatives

Israel and Morocco have decided to join forces in addressing environmental and climate-related concerns, according to a statement released by Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry on Sunday. The collaboration will focus on a range of issues including climate change, marine and coastal preservation, biodiversity and ecosystem conservation, water desalination and management, air quality, and the development of environmental technologies and innovations.

In July, the two nations are slated to formalize their cooperation through a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The agreement was preceded by a meeting between Leila Benali, the Moroccan energy transition and sustainable development minister, and her Israeli counterpart, Idit Silman, in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

The MoU is expected to be signed at the annual United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York. The partnership agreement is set to foster cooperation between research institutes, entrepreneurs, and both private and public entities in Israel and Morocco. Additionally, it will facilitate collaboration between governmental and local environmental organizations in both countries, marking a significant step forward in their mutual commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action.