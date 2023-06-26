Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel, Morocco To Partner on Climate, Environmental Initiatives
News Updates
Israel
Morocco
climate cooperation
environmental initiatives
memorandum of understanding

Israel, Morocco To Partner on Climate, Environmental Initiatives

The Media Line Staff
06/26/2023

Israel and Morocco have decided to join forces in addressing environmental and climate-related concerns, according to a statement released by Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry on Sunday. The collaboration will focus on a range of issues including climate change, marine and coastal preservation, biodiversity and ecosystem conservation, water desalination and management, air quality, and the development of environmental technologies and innovations.

In July, the two nations are slated to formalize their cooperation through a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The agreement was preceded by a meeting between Leila Benali, the Moroccan energy transition and sustainable development minister, and her Israeli counterpart, Idit Silman, in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

The MoU is expected to be signed at the annual United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York. The partnership agreement is set to foster cooperation between research institutes, entrepreneurs, and both private and public entities in Israel and Morocco. Additionally, it will facilitate collaboration between governmental and local environmental organizations in both countries, marking a significant step forward in their mutual commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.