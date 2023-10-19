Israel Pulls Diplomats From Multiple Countries Due to Safety Concerns

Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war, Israel has evacuated or left unstaffed its embassies in five countries: Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Turkmenistan. Embassy staff have been relocated back to Israel due to concern for their safety.

Concurrently, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has either fully or partially closed 20 additional embassies worldwide, notably in European and South American countries. The closures follow warnings or substantial protests. Diplomats in these areas have been directed to work from home or were moved to cities considered to be safer within the same country.