Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Recognizes Moroccan Rule Over Western Sahara, Consulate in Dakhla Possible
Dakhla, in the Western Sahara, July 27, 2011. (YoTuT/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Israel
Morocco
Western Sahara
Abraham Accords
Polisario Front

Israel Recognizes Moroccan Rule Over Western Sahara, Consulate in Dakhla Possible

The Media Line Staff
07/18/2023

Israel has officially recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the contested Western Sahara region, the kingdom’s Royal Office revealed on Monday. This acknowledgment may lead to the opening of an Israeli consulate in Dakhla, a coastal city within the region.

The decision was communicated in a letter from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to King Mohammed VI. According to the Royal Office, Netanyahu outlined that Israel would recognize Moroccan control over Western Sahara and this position will be reflected in all pertinent Israeli government acts and documents. The prime minister also affirmed that Israel would inform the United Nations, regional and international organizations, and its diplomatic partners of this decision.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen hailed this move, highlighting its potential to enhance bilateral relations and regional peace.

Moroccan rule over Western Sahara is contested, with the Polisario Front, supported by Algeria, seeking independence for the region.

Israel’s decision followed the US’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty in 2020, a condition for a deal normalizing Israel-Morocco relations.

The announcement of Israeli recognition was made just hours after the appointment of Col. Sharon Itach as Israel’s military attaché to Morocco, the first in an Abraham Accord country.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.