Israel Recognizes Moroccan Rule Over Western Sahara, Consulate in Dakhla Possible

Israel has officially recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the contested Western Sahara region, the kingdom’s Royal Office revealed on Monday. This acknowledgment may lead to the opening of an Israeli consulate in Dakhla, a coastal city within the region.

The decision was communicated in a letter from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to King Mohammed VI. According to the Royal Office, Netanyahu outlined that Israel would recognize Moroccan control over Western Sahara and this position will be reflected in all pertinent Israeli government acts and documents. The prime minister also affirmed that Israel would inform the United Nations, regional and international organizations, and its diplomatic partners of this decision.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen hailed this move, highlighting its potential to enhance bilateral relations and regional peace.

Moroccan rule over Western Sahara is contested, with the Polisario Front, supported by Algeria, seeking independence for the region.

Israel’s decision followed the US’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty in 2020, a condition for a deal normalizing Israel-Morocco relations.

The announcement of Israeli recognition was made just hours after the appointment of Col. Sharon Itach as Israel’s military attaché to Morocco, the first in an Abraham Accord country.