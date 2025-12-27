Israel Recognizes Somaliland as Sovereign State, Opens Path to Broader Cooperation 

Israel formally recognized the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state on Friday, marking a significant diplomatic step and opening the door to broad bilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced.

The decision was sealed with the signing of a joint declaration by Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah, formally establishing mutual recognition between Jerusalem and Hargeisa. Israeli officials described the move as a strategic development consistent with Israel’s recent diplomatic outreach beyond its immediate region.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the agreement reflects the approach pioneered under the Abraham Accords, which were advanced at the initiative of President Donald Trump. Israeli officials said the recognition of Somaliland aligns with Israel’s broader efforts to strengthen partnerships with pragmatic actors seeking stability, economic growth, and cooperation against terrorism.

Netanyahu conveyed congratulations to President Abdallah, commending his leadership and commitment to regional calm and internal development. He also extended an invitation for an official state visit to Israel, signaling an intention to rapidly deepen political and diplomatic engagement between the two governments.

In response, the Somaliland president expressed appreciation for Israel’s decision, characterizing it as historic and meaningful for his country’s international standing. He also praised Netanyahu’s record in confronting terrorism and promoting regional cooperation, according to the statement.

The Prime Minister’s Office credited the breakthrough to coordinated efforts across Israel’s diplomatic and security establishment. Netanyahu publicly thanked Sa’ar as well as Mossad Director David Barnea and the intelligence agency for their role in advancing the recognition process.

Israeli officials said practical cooperation will follow immediately. Plans are already in place to expand ties across multiple sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, technology, and economic development. The Prime Minister’s Office said these initiatives are intended to deliver tangible benefits to both societies while strengthening long-term strategic relations.

Netanyahu concluded by wishing the people of Somaliland success, prosperity, and freedom, framing the move as part of Israel’s wider diplomatic strategy to build new partnerships that support peace, stability, and economic progress beyond the Middle East.