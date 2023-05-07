Happy holidays!
Israel Releases Jordanian Lawmaker Held on Arms-smuggling Charges
Smuggled weapons are inspected at Allenby Bridge, between Jordan and the West Bank, April 23, 2023 (Courtesy). Inset: Jordanian lawmaker Imad Al-Adwan.
Israel Releases Jordanian Lawmaker Held on Arms-smuggling Charges

The Media Line Staff
05/07/2023

Israeli authorities released Jordanian lawmaker Imad Al-Adwan on Sunday, returning him to his home country, following allegations of smuggling dozens of rifles and handguns through an Israeli-controlled border crossing. The arrest of Al-Adwan had strained relations between Israel and neighboring Jordan, despite a long-standing peace treaty. While Israel considered the incident serious, the release of Al-Adwan indicates a desire to move past the potentially volatile situation.

According to the Shin Bet security agency, Al-Adwan was apprehended on April 22 with over 200 firearms. The Shin Bet’s investigation revealed that he had engaged in 12 smuggling attempts since early 2022, utilizing his diplomatic passport to transport various items such as electronic cigarettes, gold, and birds. The Shin Bet further disclosed that Al-Adwan had successfully smuggled arms into the region multiple times this year, receiving monetary compensation for his actions.

Recent tensions between Israel and Jordan have arisen due to issues such as ongoing construction of Israeli settlements, violence in the West Bank, and policies concerning holy sites in Jerusalem’s Old City. The two countries experienced strained relations in 2017 after a security guard at the Israeli Embassy in Jordan killed two Jordanians, prompting outrage in the kingdom. Jordan has custodianship over Al-Aqsa Mosque and other Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem’s Old City, despite Israel’s control over the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the 1967 Mideast war.

