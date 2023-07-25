Donate
Israel To Invest in Green Energy in Arab Communities
The Media Line Staff
07/25/2023

In a new plan announced Sunday by the Israeli Energy Ministry, Israel will allocate 30 million shekels ($8.19 million) toward projects promoting sustainable energy in the Arab sector.

The plan, which comes as part of a wider governmental decision to reduce inequality in Arab communities by 2026, aims to diminish infrastructure disparities, make energy cheaper, and boost energy revenues for local municipalities.

“Investing in the Arab authorities is an investment in Israel’s future, on the way to turning the country into a regional and global energy power,” said Energy Minister Israel Katz. “Investing in sustainable energy projects helps the energy economy, reduces pollution and emissions, and is an investment that yields economic profit for the authorities.”

The plan will allocate “green grants” to Arab municipalities to fund projects encouraging renewable energy and energy efficiency, such as solar panel installations and replacing outdated lighting and air conditioning units. The plan also includes funding for education and training about green energy.

