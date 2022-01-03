The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israel To Open Up to Travelers, but US Remains on Banned List
Ben Gurion International Airport (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
coronavirus
Travel

Israel To Open Up to Travelers, but US Remains on Banned List

The Media Line Staff
01/03/2022

Israel will allow travelers from all countries except those classified as red, indicating a high level of coronavirus infection, to enter the country beginning on Sunday, the Health Ministry decided on Monday. Travelers will only be required to quarantine until they receive negative results from a PCR test taken upon landing or within their first 24 hours in Israel.

The United States remains on the list of countries from which travelers are banned. The rest of the list includes Ethiopia, Mexico, Switzerland, Tanzania, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Canada, France, Hungary, Nigeria, Portugal, South Africa, and Spain are also red countries but the Health Ministry has recommended removing them from the banned list. The list must be approved by the Knesset Health Committee, as well as the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee.

Bennett had hinted Sunday during a televised press conference that most travel restrictions would soon be lifted, saying that with the number of cases already in Israel the infections brought into the country by travelers would be meaningless.

On Sunday, Bennett announced that Israel will allow a fourth vaccine against the coronavirus for adults over 60 and for medical staff, becoming the first country to offer a fourth shot, or second booster shot.

