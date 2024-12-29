Israeli Air Defenses Intercept Gaza and Yemen Rocket Fire

The Israeli military launched airstrikes and bolstered defenses on Saturday in response to rocket fire from Gaza and Yemen. The attacks coincide with intensified Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operations in Gaza, including in Beit Hanoun, a key Hamas stronghold. Separately, the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen fired a ballistic missile at Israel, part of a broader pattern of long-range assaults.

Israeli air defenses intercepted two rockets fired from Beit Hanoun toward Jerusalem Saturday afternoon, marking the first such attack on the area in over a year. Sirens sounded in Beit Shemesh and nearby towns, but no injuries or damage were reported. The IDF retaliated with strikes on rocket launchers in Gaza and escalated its ground campaign in Beit Hanoun, deploying the Nahal Brigade to target Hamas infrastructure. Evacuation routes were set up to allow civilians to leave safely.

In the Yemeni attack overnight between Friday and Saturday, the Houthis claimed to have hit the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel. The missile, intercepted by Israeli air defenses, triggered alerts in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, the southern West Bank, and the Dead Sea area. While the Houthis alleged success, no damage was reported, aside from one person treated for anxiety.

Over the past year, the Houthis have launched more than 200 missiles and 170 drones at Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israeli airstrikes on Houthi-controlled Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, have heightened tensions. The Houthis have pledged to continue attacks until the Gaza conflict ends.

Meanwhile, the IDF expanded operations in Gaza, reallocating forces under orders from IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. Troops are targeting Hamas in key areas like Beit Hanoun, the Netzarim Corridor, and the Philadelphi Corridor, aiming to dismantle Hamas’ military infrastructure and safeguard border communities.