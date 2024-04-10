Israeli Airstrike Kills Three Sons of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike resulted in the death of three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Gaza Strip, as confirmed by the Palestinian Islamist group, Haniyeh’s family, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Haniyeh, who resides in Qatar, has been a prominent figure in Hamas’ international diplomacy efforts amid the war.

The attack in Gaza’s Al-Shati camp not only claimed the lives of his sons – Hazem, Amir, and Mohammad – but also resulted in the death of three of Haniyeh’s grandchildren, with another wounded, according to Hamas media. Despite the personal loss, Haniyeh affirmed the collective sacrifice for the Palestinian cause, stating to Al Jazeera TV, “The blood of my sons is not dearer than the blood of our people.”

Amid cease-fire negotiations, which Hamas has criticized as intransigent, Haniyeh emphasized that such personal losses would not deter Hamas’ demands for an end to Israeli military operations, a withdrawal from Gaza, and the right for displaced Palestinians to return home.

Haniyeh, who has led Hamas since 2017 and often travels between Turkey and Qatar to circumvent Israeli travel restrictions, has been instrumental in the cease-fire negotiations and maintaining relations with Iran, Hamas’ main ally. Israel designates all of Hamas’ leadership, including Haniyeh, as terrorists, accusing them of orchestrating ongoing terrorist activities.