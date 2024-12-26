This holiday season, give to:

Truth and understanding

The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.

They all said they cover it.
We see it.

We report with just one agenda: the truth.

Please support TML's boots on the ground.
Donate
The Media Line The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Kill 10, Including 5 Journalists
Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli airstrike the previous night in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip on October 20, 2024. (Islam Ahmed/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Kill 10, Including 5 Journalists

The Media Line Staff
12/26/2024

At least 10 people, including five journalists, were killed and over a dozen wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza early Thursday, according to medics with Gaza’s health authorities.

In Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, an airstrike on a residential house claimed the lives of five individuals and injured 20 more. Medics warned the death toll could rise as many remained trapped under the rubble.

Separately, five journalists working for the Al-Quds Al-Youm television channel were killed when an airstrike hit their marked media van near Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, central Gaza. Palestinian media reported that the vehicle was used by journalists covering events at the hospital and Nuseirat camp.

The Israeli military confirmed it targeted the vehicle, claiming members of the Islamic Jihad group were inside.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

This latest escalation comes amid stalled efforts to negotiate a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, with both sides trading blame for the impasse. Progress had been reported earlier in the week, but no agreement has materialized.

The Gaza health ministry stated that over 45,361 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s military offensive began on October 7, 2023, following a Hamas-led attack on Israeli territory.

News Updates
Al-Awda Hospital
Gaza
Hamas
Islamic Jihad
Israel
Journalists
Palestinian
Zeitoun
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods