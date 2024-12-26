Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Kill 10, Including 5 Journalists

At least 10 people, including five journalists, were killed and over a dozen wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza early Thursday, according to medics with Gaza’s health authorities.

In Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, an airstrike on a residential house claimed the lives of five individuals and injured 20 more. Medics warned the death toll could rise as many remained trapped under the rubble.

Separately, five journalists working for the Al-Quds Al-Youm television channel were killed when an airstrike hit their marked media van near Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, central Gaza. Palestinian media reported that the vehicle was used by journalists covering events at the hospital and Nuseirat camp.

The Israeli military confirmed it targeted the vehicle, claiming members of the Islamic Jihad group were inside.

This latest escalation comes amid stalled efforts to negotiate a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, with both sides trading blame for the impasse. Progress had been reported earlier in the week, but no agreement has materialized.

The Gaza health ministry stated that over 45,361 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s military offensive began on October 7, 2023, following a Hamas-led attack on Israeli territory.