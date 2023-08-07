Donate
Israeli Court To Scrutinize Law Protecting Netanyahu in Expanded Hearing
Seven Israeli Supreme Court justices enter the hall before a hearing, February 2009 in Jerusalem, Israel. (Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
08/07/2023

Israel’s Supreme Court announced Sunday that a broader panel of justices would review appeals challenging a recent law that protects Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from being deemed unfit for service. The law, which was passed by Netanyahu’s far-right coalition in March, alters the grounds for declaring an Israeli prime minister unfit for office. It negates the chance of removing Netanyahu due to conflicts of interest linked to his ongoing corruption trial. With the new legislation in place, only Netanyahu’s government or a parliamentary majority, where his coalition also dominates, can oust a sitting prime minister and solely for reasons of physical or mental ill health. The court’s decision, made by a panel of three justices, mandates the state to elucidate why the law shouldn’t be postponed until after upcoming elections, ensuring it isn’t viewed as specifically crafted to favor Netanyahu. The enlarged panel, comprising 11 justices, will conduct the secondary hearing on September 28. This development occurs amid Netanyahu’s attempts to overhaul the Israeli legal framework, potentially weakening the Supreme Court’s influence. The prime minister’s initiative has incited widespread protests throughout the country.

