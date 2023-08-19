Donate
Israeli Father, Son Gunned Down in Carwash Attack in West Bank Town of Huwara
Israeli security forces stand guard at the site where two Israelis—a father and son—where killed in the town of Huwara in the West Bank, Aug. 19, 2023. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
08/19/2023

Two Israeli men, a father and son, were fatally shot Saturday in a terror attack at a carwash in Huwara, a town in the northern West Bank. The victims, Aviad Nir, 28, and his father, Shai Silas Nigreker, 60, were declared dead at the scene by the Magen David Adom ambulance service. The assailant approached them on foot and targeted them with a handgun from close range before escaping. The Israeli military has initiated a search operation, blocking several roads in the vicinity. The two victims, from Ashdod, stopped in Huwara to get their car’s air conditioning fixed and then went to a nearby carwash, where they were shot. The armed Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups praised the attack, calling it “heroic” and “a natural response to the crimes of the occupation.” The incident received condemnation from both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad groups. High-ranking IDF officials, including OC Central Command Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox and Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, visited the attack site, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant urging intensified efforts to ensure security. Expressing their condolences, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to bring the perpetrator to justice, and President Isaac Herzog said, “We mustn’t allow terror to win.”

