Israeli Government and Opposition Discuss Unity During War

In the wake of the conflict with the Gaza-based terror group Hamas, discussions have been initiated between representatives of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and MK Benny Gantz’s opposition National Unity party. The talks aim to explore the possibility of forming an emergency unity government, a move prompted by the current crisis.

The discussions come as Israel faces an unprecedented situation, with over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals killed and more than 100 hostages taken in recent attacks by Gazan terror groups. National Unity has expressed its willingness to join the government, provided that certain conditions are met. Party leader Gantz has proposed the establishment of a small “war cabinet” that includes representation from his party and other relevant ministers chosen by Netanyahu. This war cabinet would oversee the country’s response to the conflict.

Netanyahu has called for opposition leaders to establish a national emergency government without preconditions. However, some opposition parties, such as Yesh Atid, have ruled out joining if certain far-right parties remain in the coalition.

The talks have garnered significant attention and will likely have a substantial impact on Israel’s response to the ongoing crisis and its political landscape in the coming days.