Israeli Gov’t Advances Controversial Bill Limiting Supreme Court Powers Amid Protests

A bill aimed at curbing the Israeli Supreme Court’s powers, backed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s far-right and ultra-Orthodox coalition, gained initial approval early Tuesday. Critics argue the legislation threatens to tip Israel toward authoritarian rule, prompting widespread protests.

The proposed law, which has undergone its first of three readings, intends to limit the high court’s capacity to evaluate the “reasonableness” of decisions made by elected officials. This standard was leveraged earlier this year by the Supreme Court to block a Netanyahu ally who served a jail term for fraud, breach of trust, and taking bribes as interior minister and who was subsequently convicted on tax charges, from being reappointed to the position of interior minister.

Opponents assert that the proposed limitations could enable governmental arbitrariness, promote corruption, and facilitate unsuitable appointments or dismissals. The bill passed in a late-night session with a 64 to 56 vote, leading to a mixture of cheers and jeers from different corners of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

The legislative move has fueled further resentment, with activists mounting mass demonstrations across the nation. Netanyahu’s coalition seeks a comprehensive restructuring of Israel’s legal system to dilute the influence of unelected judges. Critics worry this could disrupt Israel’s system of checks and balances and consolidate power within Netanyahu’s faction.