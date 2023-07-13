Donate
Israeli High Court Agrees To Hear Petition Against Netanyahu
Dan Halutz (R), a former chief of staff of the Israeli military and commander of the Israeli Air Force, and Danny Yatom, former head of the Mossad, attend a rally against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul bills outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on Feb. 20, 2023. (Gili Yaari/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
07/13/2023

The Israeli Supreme Court agreed Thursday to hear a petition to remove Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu from office for flouting an agreement he signed in 2020 during his ongoing corruption trial.

In that agreement, Netanyahu had promised to avoid involvement in judicial lawmaking that might affect his case.

In March this year, the country’s attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, wrote Netanyahu a letter, warning that he had violated the 2020 agreement by taking part in efforts to push through parliament a package of laws that critics call a “coup.”

The petition against Netanyahu was submitted to the high court by a group called Fortress of Democracy, led by a former Israeli chief of military staff, Dan Halutz. The high court said it would consider the complaint but did not set a date.

The petition is based on the attorney general’s letter of warning.

Netanyahu and his far-right coalition partners are promoting laws to curb the Israeli judiciary’s ability to oversee government decisions and parliamentary legislation.

The coalition’s efforts have prompted furious opposition, including massive demonstrations nationwide. Many of the protest leaders are former military officers.

Protestors say Netanyahu is mounting a coup, but the prime minister and his allies say they are merely protecting their right to enact the policies their electorate wants.

