Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Knesset Begins Vote on Controversial ‘Reasonableness’ Law Amid Protests
The Knesset building in Jerusalem. (Beny Shlevich/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Video
Israel
Knesset
judicial overhaul
Protests
Reasonableness Standard

Israeli Knesset Begins Vote on Controversial ‘Reasonableness’ Law Amid Protests

The Media Line Staff
07/24/2023

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, started voting today on the contentious “reasonableness” law, which prohibits judicial review of government and ministerial decisions based on their “reasonableness.” The vote is anticipated to last an hour or two.

Talks of a potential compromise with the opposition fell through minutes before the vote. There’s no indication of the ruling coalition softening the language of the bill, a pivotal piece in the proposed judicial overhaul. Justice Minister Yariv Levin reportedly warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the failure of the law in its current form could trigger a coalition collapse.

Tensions flared in the Knesset as Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, clashed with Yesh Atid lawmakers over the bill. He accused the opposition of inciting fear among citizens, leading to ongoing protests outside the Knesset.

Despite the heated exchanges, the ruling coalition has so far successfully voted down objections to the bill, with a 64 to 56 majority, a sign of its likely eventual passage.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.