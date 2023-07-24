Israeli Knesset Begins Vote on Controversial ‘Reasonableness’ Law Amid Protests

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, started voting today on the contentious “reasonableness” law, which prohibits judicial review of government and ministerial decisions based on their “reasonableness.” The vote is anticipated to last an hour or two.

Talks of a potential compromise with the opposition fell through minutes before the vote. There’s no indication of the ruling coalition softening the language of the bill, a pivotal piece in the proposed judicial overhaul. Justice Minister Yariv Levin reportedly warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the failure of the law in its current form could trigger a coalition collapse.

Tensions flared in the Knesset as Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, clashed with Yesh Atid lawmakers over the bill. He accused the opposition of inciting fear among citizens, leading to ongoing protests outside the Knesset.

Despite the heated exchanges, the ruling coalition has so far successfully voted down objections to the bill, with a 64 to 56 majority, a sign of its likely eventual passage.