Israeli Lawmaker To Propose Expanding Administrative Detentions Beyond Terror Suspects

A controversial bill set for introduction in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, could give National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir the power to expand the use of administrative detention beyond terror suspects, for the purpose of general crime fighting. If the bill is passed, Ben-Gvir will have the authority to approve renewable detention orders lasting up to six months and impose movement restrictions on the accused, as well as limiting their internet access, purchasing ability, employment, and international travel.

Administrative detentions, traditionally used against Arab, and occasionally Jewish, terror suspects, have been a contentious issue for years. Ben-Gvir, who previously worked as a defense attorney for Jewish terror suspects, has long opposed the application of administrative detention on Jewish suspects. Under the proposed legislation, the mechanism could be used against anyone, provided “the minister is convinced there will be harm to the public if they are not in detention.”

Zvika Fogel, a lawmaker from the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party that Ben-Gvir heads, and chairman of the Knesset’s National Security Committee, is filing the bill. By proposing it through the committee rather than as a private initiative, the party can bypass preliminary stages that would have allowed Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and other legal advisors to express concerns.