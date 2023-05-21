Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Military Signs Order Allowing for Return to Illegal West Bank Settlement
Israeli homes in the evacuated West Bank settlement Homesh, December 2005. (Neriah Haroeh/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Israeli Defense Forces
West Bank
Homesh
settlement
Bezalel Smotrich

Israeli Military Signs Order Allowing for Return to Illegal West Bank Settlement

The Media Line Staff
05/21/2023

The Israeli Defense Forces Central Command signed an order on Thursday allowing the entry of Israelis into an area of the West Bank containing the illegal outpost of Homesh. The move paves the way for the building of a government-approved settlement where the outpost stands.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also has authority over civilian issues in the West Bank in his role as a junior minister in the Defense Ministry, shared the order approving entry on social media Saturday night.

“We promised to authorize the continued Torah study at the yeshiva in Homesh, and we are fulfilling that,” he said on Twitter.

Homesh was first established in 1978, partially on private Palestinian land. In 2005, Israel passed a law ordering the evacuation of Israelis from Homesh as well as three other settlements in the northern West Bank. Since then, activists have consistently attempted to rebuild the settlement, despite its status as illegal under Israeli law.

In March, the government repealed the law ordering the evacuation from the four settlements, without yet allowing Israelis to return.

The anti-settlement group Yesh Din condemned the order to allow Israelis’ reentry. “The entry of Israelis into the area is another tool to dispossess the residents of their lands,” it said in a statement.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.