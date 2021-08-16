Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli NGO Sending Response Team To Haiti in Wake of Earthquake
A poor neighborhood in Haiti is seriously damaged after an earthquake measuring over 7 on the Richter scale rocked Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010. (UN Photo/Logan Abassi United Nations Development Programme/via Flickr)
News Updates
IsraAid
Haiti
Earthquake
NGO

Israeli NGO Sending Response Team To Haiti in Wake of Earthquake

The Media Line Staff
08/16/2021

The Israeli NGO IsraAid is sending an emergency response team to Haiti to assist in the wake of the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck on Saturday and has left at least 1,300 people dead and nearly 6,000 injured. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Grace is predicted to reach Haiti on Monday night, brining with it heavy rain, flooding and landslides.

IsraAID’s Emergency Response Team, which will include Haitian former staff members from the organization’s eight years of previous work in Haiti, as well as Israeli and international team members, will arrive in Haiti in the coming days, the organization said. The team will distribute urgently needed relief items and assess immediate needs on the ground, focusing on relief distributions, water, sanitation and hygiene, and psychological first aid and mental health support.

IsraAID worked in Haiti between 2010-2018 providing relief and long-term recovery to communities who were affected by the 2010 earthquake, which killed more than 220,000 people. IsraAID’s local team also responded to Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Saturday’s earthquake will be the third major disaster that the organization has responded to in the country.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.