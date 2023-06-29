Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli PM Takes U-turn on Legislative Override of Supreme Court
News Updates
Binyamin Netanyahu
judicial reforms
Israel
Supreme Court
Russia
Iran
China

Israeli PM Takes U-turn on Legislative Override of Supreme Court

The Media Line Staff
06/29/2023

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is set to abandon the most contentious aspect of his proposed court system reform, which would have enabled the national legislature to overrule Supreme Court decisions, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday. In the interview, Netanyahu confirmed he would also modify another disputed component of the plan, granting the ruling coalition greater control over judicial appointments, although he remains uncertain about the details of the new version. “I’m attentive to the public pulse, and to what I think will pass muster,” he stated. Last week, Israeli lawmakers initiated debates on the bill that would curtail the Supreme Court’s powers, reigniting a hotly contested judicial reform instigated by Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition, which led to widespread protests. These proposed changes also provoked concerns in the West about Israel’s democratic integrity and alarmed investors. Netanyahu rejected allegations that the proposed changes were an attempt to weaken the court’s independence. Additionally, the prime minister dismissed proposals that Israel join Western efforts to arm Ukraine and said he had expressed to Russia his concerns about Moscow’s growing support military cooperation with Tehran. Regarding questions about his upcoming trip to China, Netanyahu emphasized that the US remains Israel’s chief ally.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.