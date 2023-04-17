Happy holidays!
Israeli PM, US Senator Graham Discuss Upgrading Relationship With Saudi Arabia
US Sen. Lindsey Graham and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, April 17, 2023. (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)
News Updates
Israel
Saudi Arabia
normalization
US-Saudi relationship
Binyamin Netanyahu
Lindsey Graham

Israeli PM, US Senator Graham Discuss Upgrading Relationship With Saudi Arabia

The Media Line Staff
04/17/2023

In a meeting Monday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US Senator Lindsey Graham discussed upgrading the US-Saudi Arabia relationship. Graham said he wanted to help US President Joe Biden “in normalizing relationships with Saudi Arabia” and in turn, Saudi Arabia recognizing Israel. Graham believes the Republican Party would be happy to work with President Biden to change the US-Saudi Arabia relationship, resulting in Saudi recognition of Israel.

Netanyahu expressed his desire for normalization and peace with Saudi Arabia, viewing it as a giant leap toward ending the Arab-Israeli conflict. He welcomed American participation by President Biden and support from both sides of the aisle in Congress.

The meeting was attended by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Maj. Gen. Avi Gil, and National Security Council Deputy Director for Foreign Policy Avivit Bar-Ilan. Discussions were centered on the potential for an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel to have monumental and historic consequences for the region and the world.

