Israeli President Herzog Visits White House, Discussions Over Regional Security, Judicial Reforms Underway

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, following recent tensions due to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s policies. In their talks, the Israeli and American presidents aimed to address ways of enhancing freedom and security for both Israelis and Palestinians, tackling Iran’s destabilizing activities, and fostering Israel’s regional integration.

Biden reassured Herzog of the “unbreakable” bond between the US and Israel. Despite the mounting pressures with Israel over Netanyahu’s proposed judicial overhaul and continued settlement growth, Biden recently extended an invitation to Netanyahu for a meeting in the fall.

Herzog expressed his satisfaction with the leaders’ discussions on their “ironclad military and security cooperation.” Netanyahu, currently in his sixth term, has been a controversial figure for his efforts to expand Israeli settlements in the West Bank, against international opposition.

This meeting also comes in the wake of comments from Rep. Pramila Jayapal, characterizing Israel as a “racist state,” which sparked a backlash from both Democrats and Republicans. A resolution has been introduced in the House rejecting these remarks and expressing unwavering support for Israel.