Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Researchers Unlock Shrimp’s Optical Secret, May Revolutionize Food, Paint Whitening Agents
Pacific cleaner shrimp, Jan. 1, 2009. (PilarMeca/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Pacific Cleaner Shrimp
Whitening Agents
Organic Alternatives
Optical Principle
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Israeli Researchers Unlock Shrimp’s Optical Secret, May Revolutionize Food, Paint Whitening Agents

The Media Line Staff
05/30/2023

Researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev have made a breakthrough discovery in the Pacific cleaner shrimp (Lysmata amboinensis) that could redefine whitening agents used in food, cosmetics, and paint.

Currently, inorganic nanoparticles like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide are extensively used as whitening agents. However, growing health concerns have prompted a search for organic alternatives.

Dr. Ben Palmer and his student Tali Lemcoff have identified an efficient white reflector in Pacific cleaner shrimp, potentially inspiring the production of innovative, organic whitening materials. Their study, published in the esteemed Nature Photonics journal, introduces a new principle in optics, drawn from examining the shrimp’s cuticle and appendages’ white stripes.

These stripes are composed of a super-thin layer of densely packed particles of a molecule called isoxanthopterin. Despite being less than 5 microns thick, this layer produces extreme brightness, making it one of the most efficient and thinnest white materials known. The secret lies in the unique arrangement of molecules within the particles, resembling the structure of a liquid crystal.

“We have learned an entirely new principle from studying an organism,” said Dr. Palmer, highlighting the shrimp’s ability to overcome a significant optical hurdle, setting the stage for the development of new organic whitening materials.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.