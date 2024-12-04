Israeli Settlers Arrested After Violence Against Palestinians and Security Forces

Israeli authorities detained eight settlers overnight following violent attacks on Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the northern West Bank. The incidents occurred after authorities evacuated an illegal settler outpost near the city of Nablus, sparking unrest in nearby Palestinian villages. Settlers reportedly stormed the villages of Beit Furik and Huwara, setting property on fire, throwing rocks, and injuring two Border Police officers, according to joint statements from the Israel Police and the Shin Bet.

In another incident near Rujeib, 20 settlers attempted to cause disturbances but were stopped by Israeli soldiers, leading to further confrontations. While several suspects have been arrested, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) emphasized the seriousness of such attacks and vowed to address the escalating violence.

The violence has reignited debate over Defense Minister Israel Katz’s recent cancellation of administrative detention for Jewish extremists. Administrative detention allows authorities to hold suspects without formal charges based on classified intelligence. While this measure is commonly used against Palestinians, its application to Jewish extremists has faced significant political and legal pushback.

Critics of Katz’s decision, including senior members of the Shin Bet and IDF, argue that prosecuting Jewish extremists through regular legal channels is often impractical due to tactics like face-covering, evasion, and the inability to use classified intelligence as evidence. They assert that administrative detention is a critical tool to deter and prevent violence, especially as Katz’s decision appears to coincide with an increase in attacks.

Katz’s office defended the decision, stating that law enforcement has adequate tools to prosecute offenders through conventional means and dismissed claims of a rise in extremist violence. Law enforcement officials, however, have warned that the inability to detain suspects using administrative orders limits their capacity to curb such incidents effectively.