Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Shelling Damages Gaza Hospital, Halts Surgeries
Relatives of Palestinians who lost their lives in Israeli attacks are mourned in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on December 08, 2024. (Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Israeli Shelling Damages Gaza Hospital, Halts Surgeries

The Media Line Staff
12/08/2024

Palestinian health officials reported on Sunday that Israeli forces shelled Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, severely damaging critical infrastructure. The attack disrupted electricity and oxygen pumps, halting urgent surgeries and medical care.

The hospital, one of three barely operational in northern Gaza, was struck by around 100 tank shells and bombs. Several medical staff members and patients were wounded during the attack, and access to operating rooms remains contingent on restoring essential power and oxygen supplies. Kamal Adwan Hospital is currently treating 112 injured individuals, including six in intensive care.

The health ministry in Gaza also reported the death of a doctor and his family in an Israeli airstrike near the hospital on Saturday night. Meanwhile, residents described widespread destruction as the Israeli military destroyed clusters of houses in northern Gaza areas, including Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun.

Israeli airstrikes continued across the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing at least six Palestinians, according to medics. The ongoing conflict, now over 14 months long, has resulted in more than 44,000 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza health authorities, alongside significant destruction throughout the enclave.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The Israeli military has denied claims of forced evacuations and bombardments to create a buffer zone, maintaining that its operations are focused on dismantling Hamas and rescuing hostages taken during the October 7, 2023, assault, which marked the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades.

News Updates
Beit Hanoun
Gaza
Hamas
Israel
Kamal Adwan Hospital
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods