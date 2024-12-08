Israeli Shelling Damages Gaza Hospital, Halts Surgeries

Palestinian health officials reported on Sunday that Israeli forces shelled Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, severely damaging critical infrastructure. The attack disrupted electricity and oxygen pumps, halting urgent surgeries and medical care.

The hospital, one of three barely operational in northern Gaza, was struck by around 100 tank shells and bombs. Several medical staff members and patients were wounded during the attack, and access to operating rooms remains contingent on restoring essential power and oxygen supplies. Kamal Adwan Hospital is currently treating 112 injured individuals, including six in intensive care.

The health ministry in Gaza also reported the death of a doctor and his family in an Israeli airstrike near the hospital on Saturday night. Meanwhile, residents described widespread destruction as the Israeli military destroyed clusters of houses in northern Gaza areas, including Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun.

Israeli airstrikes continued across the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing at least six Palestinians, according to medics. The ongoing conflict, now over 14 months long, has resulted in more than 44,000 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza health authorities, alongside significant destruction throughout the enclave.

The Israeli military has denied claims of forced evacuations and bombardments to create a buffer zone, maintaining that its operations are focused on dismantling Hamas and rescuing hostages taken during the October 7, 2023, assault, which marked the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades.