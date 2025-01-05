Israeli Soldier Flees Brazil After Court Orders War Crimes Investigation

An Israeli soldier vacationing in Brazil left the country on Sunday after the Brazilian Federal Court ordered an investigation into his alleged involvement in war crimes during Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The soldier, a survivor of the deadly Hamas attack on the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, fled with assistance from Israeli authorities before legal action could be taken, according to his family.

The complaint against the soldier was filed by the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), which accuses him of participating in the destruction of a residential building in Gaza in November 2023. HRF claims the building served as a shelter for displaced Palestinians and presented over 500 pages of evidence, including videos, geolocation data, and photographs, to substantiate its allegations. The foundation, which describes itself as “devoted to ending Israeli impunity and achieving justice for Hind Rajab and all the victims of the Gaza Genocide,” said it tracks Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers through social media and alerts local authorities when they travel abroad.

Hind Rajab was a 5-year-old Palestinian girl in the Gaza Strip killed in January 2024, along with six family members and two paramedics who attempted to rescue her, after they were allegedly targeted by Israeli tank fire.

Brazilian Judge Raquel Soares Charelli approved the investigation under the Rome Statute, which Brazil has ratified. According to HRF’s legal team, this treaty allows Brazil to exercise universal jurisdiction over war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity. Maira Pinheiro, HRF’s lead attorney, said, “This is not a case of distant command. This individual actively contributed to the destruction of homes and livelihoods.”

The soldier, who has not been publicly named, survived the Hamas-led attack on the Nova music festival, where over 347 attendees and 17 police officers were killed, and later participated in military operations in Gaza. His father told Israeli media that they were warned of an arrest warrant and acted swiftly to ensure his departure. “I asked them to escape immediately and not stay even a moment longer,” he said. The soldier and his friends reportedly crossed the border and flew out of South America early Sunday morning.

The incident has sparked political controversy in Israel. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid criticized the government for failing to protect IDF soldiers from legal risks abroad, calling it “a huge political failure by an irresponsible government.” He argued that a state-commissioned inquiry into the events of October 7 could have shielded the soldier from such accusations.

The Hind Rajab Foundation’s actions have raised concerns within Israel’s Foreign Ministry, as the organization has targeted multiple IDF personnel in similar cases worldwide. While none of its previous complaints have led to arrests, the ministry views these activities as a potential threat to Israeli citizens traveling abroad.

Yuli Edelstein, chairperson of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, announced plans for an urgent classified meeting to address the growing risks faced by IDF soldiers overseas and the need for “defense from legal persecution of soldiers abroad.”

The October 7 Hamas assault marked the deadliest single day in Israel’s history, with more than 1,400 fatalities, including civilians and military personnel, and 251 hostages taken to Gaza. The Israeli military has since conducted widespread operations in Gaza, drawing criticism from international human rights groups for alleged violations of international law.

The soldier’s family maintains his innocence, describing him as someone who “has been through hell.” Israeli authorities have not commented on the specifics of the case.