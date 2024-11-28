Israeli Tank Fire in Southern Lebanon Tests Fragile Cease-fire With Hezbollah

Israeli tank fire struck six areas in southern Lebanon on Thursday, hours after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused Hezbollah of breaching a newly brokered cease-fire. The truce, mediated by the US and France, had taken effect Wednesday, aiming to end 14 months of hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

Lebanese security sources reported tank rounds hitting Markaba, Wazzani, Kfarchouba, Khiyam, Taybe, and agricultural areas near Marjayoun, all within two kilometers of the Blue Line border demarcation. Two individuals were reportedly wounded in Markaba.

Israeli authorities claimed the cease-fire was violated after suspects, some in vehicles, were observed approaching restricted areas in southern Lebanon. Surveillance drones were also seen flying over parts of the region, adding to tensions.

While the cease-fire is intended to allow civilians to return to homes in border towns devastated by conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to keep residents away from these areas for safety. Lebanese families displaced by the fighting have attempted to check on their properties, despite the continued presence of Israeli troops within Lebanese territory.

Under the cease-fire agreement, Israeli forces have up to 60 days to withdraw from southern Lebanon. Offensive operations are prohibited, but Israeli forces maintain the right to respond to perceived threats. Hezbollah, weakened by heavy casualties and the death of its leader Hassan Nasrallah, has vowed to monitor Israel’s withdrawal “with their hands on the trigger.”