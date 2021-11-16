Israel’s 1st Ambassador to UAE Presents Credentials

Israel’s first ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Amir Hayek, presented his credentials to the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates on Monday. Hayek presented his credentials to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, at a ceremony at the Air Show 2021 in Dubai. Last month Hayek also presented his credentials at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi, part of the country’s two-step process.

Mohamed Al Khaja, the UAE’s first ambassador to Israel, tweeted his congratulations to Hayek, saying “Welcome to ‘Dar Zayed’, with best wishes for success in serving the two countries and the aspirations of their peoples.”