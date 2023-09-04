Israel’s Foreign Minister Visits Bahrain To Strengthen Abraham Accords

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visited Bahrain on Sunday and Monday, meeting Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced. The visit is Cohen’s first to a country involved in the 2020 Abraham Accords, an agreement that saw Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

The discussions at Al-Qudaibiya Palace focused on “regional challenges” and both nations’ commitment to combating terrorism. Cohen, who took office in late December, lauded the Abraham Accords for contributing to “regional stability” and pushed for enhancing economic and civil relationships, including a proposed free trade zone.

Cohen’s visit falls just before the third anniversary of the US-brokered normalization deal with Bahrain. Later on Monday, Cohen is expected to inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Manama and sign several memoranda of understanding to bolster Israeli-Bahraini cooperation.