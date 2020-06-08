Donate
Light Theme
Log In
This early-warning aircraft operated by Singapore’s military is based on a Gulfstream G550 business jet outfitted by IAI. (Owen65/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Israel
Israel Aerospace Industries
Elta Systems
contract

Israel’s IAI Picks Up $350 m. European Contract

The Media Line Staff
06/08/2020

Israel Aerospace Industries has won a contract worth $350 million to produce special mission aircraft for an unspecified “major European country.” An IAI statement issued on Monday failed to note the number of aircraft included in the deal, but said its Elta Systems subsidiary would carry out the work. Special mission aircraft are generally non-combat airframes outfitted for use in early warning, air-to-ground surveillance, maritime patrol and signal intelligence-gathering. Elta specializes in the equipment required for such missions. The aircraft involved generally tend to be large passenger or cargo planes that are converted for this purpose, although IAI has come to be known for its ability to integrate miniaturized sensors into business-type aircraft. Israel’s air force operates several such IAI-converted airframes, as do several other countries, including Italy, Australia and Singapore.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.