Israel’s Justice Minister Courts Ra’am for Judicial Overhaul Support
Israel’s Justice Minister Courts Ra’am for Judicial Overhaul Support

The Media Line Staff
05/07/2023

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin is reportedly in talks with Mansour Abbas, head of the United Arab List (Ra’am) party, to gain his support for the government’s proposed judicial overhaul, according to an unsourced report by Israel’s Channel 12 News. Levin has allegedly offered funding and assistance to the Arab community in exchange for Ra’am’s backing. The coalition’s proposals currently include bringing most judicial appointments under government control and curbing the oversight powers of the High Court of Justice, which critics argue would significantly erode Israel’s democratic character.

Levin’s approval of a bill to establish a new hospital in the northern Arab city of Sakhnin was seen as a goodwill gesture toward Abbas. However, Abbas is said to be demanding that any cooperation be based on the government providing the Arab community with meaningful tools to address violent crime and ceasing the delegitimization of his party.

Both parties have denied the reports, with Ra’am emphasizing its belief in a “broad agreement” on judicial reforms. Negotiations over the judicial overhaul are ongoing, while protests against the proposed changes continue across the country.

 

