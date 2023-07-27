Israel’s Netanyahu Dismisses Concerns Over Judicial Overhaul as ‘Silly’

In an interview on Thursday with ABC News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu downplayed the controversial judicial overhaul his government has pushed through, labeling the first law in the package a “minor correction” and dismissing concerns about Israeli democracy as “silly.”

This law, known as the “reasonableness” law, eliminates judicial oversight of governmental decisions based on reasonableness, which critics argue could lead to corruption and improper appointments.

The legislation is part of a broader package of bills that many fear will fundamentally change Israel’s democratic system by removing the judiciary’s ability to act as a check on the government. The public reaction to the overhaul has been largely negative, with widespread protests ongoing for over six months, coupled with warnings from security officials, business leaders, legal experts, foreign allies, and others.

Despite opposition boycotts and failed negotiations with President Isaac Herzog, Netanyahu said he remains optimistic. He believes that even without the consensus of the opposition, the reforms can gain public acceptance.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has extended an invitation to Netanyahu for a meeting, which Netanyahu says will take place at the White House, though the details remain unclear.