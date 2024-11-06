Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Right-Wing Leaders Welcome Trump’s Win, Hope for Stronger Support in West Bank
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during an election night watch party on November 6, 2024 in Jerusalem. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Israel’s Right-Wing Leaders Welcome Trump’s Win, Hope for Stronger Support in West Bank

The Media Line Staff
11/06/2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government expressed excitement on Wednesday following Donald Trump’s projected victory in the US presidential election. Trump’s win brings relief to Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition, which has faced policy clashes with the current Biden Administration over issues including the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Congratulating Trump, Netanyahu declared, “Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory.” Calling Trump’s comeback “history’s greatest,” Netanyahu’s statement reflects hopes that the renewed partnership with a Republican-led administration will enhance US support for Israel’s regional objectives.

Key figures from Netanyahu’s coalition, particularly those from far-right, pro-settler parties, also welcomed the election results. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir enthusiastically responded on X, saying, “Yesssss, God bless Trump.” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoed the sentiment, adding, “God bless Israel, God bless America.”

Israeli settler leaders in the West Bank praised the outcome as well, hoping Trump’s administration would stand firmly behind their interests. Israel Ganz, chairman of the main Yesha settler council, expressed optimism for strong backing, saying, “We expect to have an ally standing unconditionally beside us as we fight the battles that are a war on the entire West.”

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Under the Biden Administration, settler groups faced increased scrutiny, with sanctions and asset freezes imposed on those involved in violence against Palestinians. With Trump’s return, Israel’s leadership anticipates a shift in US policy that may relax these pressures, aligning more closely with Netanyahu’s government and the settler community’s vision for the West Bank.

News Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Israel
Kamala Harris
Palestinians
United States
West Bank
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods