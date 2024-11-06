Israel’s Right-Wing Leaders Welcome Trump’s Win, Hope for Stronger Support in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government expressed excitement on Wednesday following Donald Trump’s projected victory in the US presidential election. Trump’s win brings relief to Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition, which has faced policy clashes with the current Biden Administration over issues including the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Congratulating Trump, Netanyahu declared, “Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory.” Calling Trump’s comeback “history’s greatest,” Netanyahu’s statement reflects hopes that the renewed partnership with a Republican-led administration will enhance US support for Israel’s regional objectives.

Key figures from Netanyahu’s coalition, particularly those from far-right, pro-settler parties, also welcomed the election results. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir enthusiastically responded on X, saying, “Yesssss, God bless Trump.” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoed the sentiment, adding, “God bless Israel, God bless America.”

Israeli settler leaders in the West Bank praised the outcome as well, hoping Trump’s administration would stand firmly behind their interests. Israel Ganz, chairman of the main Yesha settler council, expressed optimism for strong backing, saying, “We expect to have an ally standing unconditionally beside us as we fight the battles that are a war on the entire West.”

Under the Biden Administration, settler groups faced increased scrutiny, with sanctions and asset freezes imposed on those involved in violence against Palestinians. With Trump’s return, Israel’s leadership anticipates a shift in US policy that may relax these pressures, aligning more closely with Netanyahu’s government and the settler community’s vision for the West Bank.