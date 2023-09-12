Israel’s Supreme Court Begins Historic Case on Legality of Judicial Overhaul

In a landmark move, all 15 justices of Israel’s Supreme Court convened on Tuesday to examine the legality of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial reform, a move that could push the nation toward a constitutional crisis. This marks the first time in Israel’s history that the full bench of the Supreme Court is involved in such a case, and the proceedings are being livestreamed.

The overhaul, backed by Netanyahu’s coalition of ultranationalist and religious lawmakers, aims to curb the power of the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court. Critics, however, argue that it undermines a crucial check on governmental authority and could consolidate power in Netanyahu and his allies.

The pivotal hearing placed the justices in the unique position of deliberating on the scope of their own powers. Specifically, the law in question nullifies the court’s ability to rule against government actions considered “unreasonable.”

The reform has sparked wide-ranging dissent. Massive protests have occurred weekly for the past 36 weeks, led mainly by the secular middle class. Tech industry leaders have threatened to leave Israel, and military reservists have openly defied the government’s plan.

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin declared that the court lacks the authority to review the law. A decision has not yet been made, but the case is seen as a critical moment in Israel’s democratic debate.