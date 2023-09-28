Israel’s United Hatzalah Marks Start of Its 18th Year of Lifesaving Efforts With Presidential Ceremony

United Hatzalah, Israel’s premier all-volunteer emergency medical service organization, celebrated its 18th year of operations with a special ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. The event, hosted by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog, marked the beginning of a yearlong series of celebrations in Israel and globally.

The ceremony was deeply emotional as United Hatzalah CEO Eli Pollak introduced a 3-year-old boy whose life had been saved by the organization’s volunteers. The child suffered cardiac arrest in a park in Ashdod, and volunteers resuscitated him within minutes after being guided by dispatchers on how to perform CPR.

In his address, Herzog praised United Hatzalah’s impact over 18 years, describing it as a “life-building organization.” He highlighted the fast response time enabled by technological advances, likening the service to other Israeli startups that have global influence.

Eli Beer, founder and president of United Hatzalah, thanked the attendees and lauded the 7,000 volunteers who respond to emergencies throughout Israel. The organization has saved approximately 7 million lives since its inception, according to Pollak.