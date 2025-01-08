Italian Reporter Released After 3 Weeks in Iranian Prison

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, 29, has been released after three weeks in an Iranian prison and is on her way back to Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office announced on Wednesday. Sala was detained in Tehran on December 19 while working under a regular journalistic visa and accused of “violating the laws of the Islamic Republic.”

Sala’s arrest occurred three days after Iranian businessman Mohammad Abedini was detained in Milan on a US warrant for allegedly supplying drone parts used in a 2024 attack that killed three US service members in Jordan. Iran has denied any link between Sala’s detention and Abedini’s arrest, rejecting claims it sought to pressure Italy to release him.

The Italian government credited Sala’s release to “intense work on diplomatic and intelligence channels,” with Prime Minister Meloni expressing gratitude to those involved. Sala, who had been held in solitary confinement at Tehran’s Evin prison, is expected to arrive in Rome later on Wednesday, where Meloni will greet her personally.

Abedini remains in a Milan prison, awaiting a court decision on his request for house arrest ahead of potential extradition to the United States. Milan prosecutor Francesca Nanni stated, “Abedini’s position remains unchanged.”

Sala’s release is seen as a diplomatic victory for Meloni’s government. The Italian prime minister recently met with US President-elect Donald Trump in Florida, with Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini confirming that Sala’s case was discussed.