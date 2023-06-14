Donate
Jordan Intercepts Drug-Laden Drone From Syria
The Media Line Staff
06/14/2023

Jordan’s armed forces intercepted and brought down a drone laden with drugs near the Syrian border, according to Jordan’s Petra news agency. The drone, which was found to be carrying approximately 500 grams of narcotics, had entered Jordanian airspace from Syria.

This incident continues a recent trend of drug smuggling attempts from Syria. In May, the Jordanian military successfully thwarted three separate attempts to smuggle narcotics into Jordan. The seized drugs have been handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation.

Jordan’s borders have become a critical front line in the battle against drug trafficking, especially since the onset of the Syrian civil war. The ongoing conflict has led to increased lawlessness in the region, facilitating illicit activities like drug smuggling.

