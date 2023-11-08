Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan Secures German Funding for Vital Water Projects
Jordanian and German flags. (Getty Images)
News Updates
Jordan
Germany
Water Projects
Sustainable Development
German Development Bank (KfW)

Jordan Secures German Funding for Vital Water Projects

The Media Line Staff
11/08/2023

Strategic alliance aims to ensure long-term water availability

Jordan has inked financing agreements totaling 125 million euros with the German Development Bank (KfW) to enhance the nation’s water sector. This financial boost, equivalent to around $134 million USD, will be channeled into two significant water projects aimed at optimizing resource use and securing sustainable supplies.

The deals were signed off in Amman by Jordan’s Planning and International Cooperation Minister Zeina Toukan and her German counterpart, Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Svenja Schulze. In the wake of the meeting, Toukan commended the longstanding strategic partnership and Germany’s consistent developmental support, highlighting sectors such as water, sanitation, education, and vocational training.

Minister Schulze echoed the sentiment, applauding Jordan’s accommodating stance towards refugees and the mutual benefits of German-Jordanian cooperation. The funding is expected to bring substantial improvements to Jordan’s water management systems, crucial for the country’s stability and development.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first, stories with context, always sourced, fair, inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate! Our stories don’t opinionate!
Just journalism done right.

Support
The Media Line
Support
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Sign Up for Mideast Daily News
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Sign Up for Mideast Daily News
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.