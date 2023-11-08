Jordan Secures German Funding for Vital Water Projects

Strategic alliance aims to ensure long-term water availability

Jordan has inked financing agreements totaling 125 million euros with the German Development Bank (KfW) to enhance the nation’s water sector. This financial boost, equivalent to around $134 million USD, will be channeled into two significant water projects aimed at optimizing resource use and securing sustainable supplies.

The deals were signed off in Amman by Jordan’s Planning and International Cooperation Minister Zeina Toukan and her German counterpart, Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Svenja Schulze. In the wake of the meeting, Toukan commended the longstanding strategic partnership and Germany’s consistent developmental support, highlighting sectors such as water, sanitation, education, and vocational training.

Minister Schulze echoed the sentiment, applauding Jordan’s accommodating stance towards refugees and the mutual benefits of German-Jordanian cooperation. The funding is expected to bring substantial improvements to Jordan’s water management systems, crucial for the country’s stability and development.