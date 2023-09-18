The Media Line Stands Out

Justice Qazi Faez Isa Sworn in as Pakistan’s New Chief Justice
Pakistani Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Aug. 4, 2014. (Government of Pakistan/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Pakistan
chief justice
Qazi Faez Isa
Judiciary
Arif Alvi

Justice Qazi Faez Isa Sworn in as Pakistan’s New Chief Justice

The Media Line Staff
09/18/2023

Justice Qazi Faez Isa was sworn in as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan on Sunday in a ceremony presided over by Pakistani President Arif Alvi. The event took place at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the Presidential Palace in Islamabad, and was attended by key officials including caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, along with senators and foreign ambassadors.

Isa takes the helm after his predecessor, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, retired on Saturday upon completing his term. Appointed to the Supreme Court in 2014, Isa is scheduled to serve as chief justice until his retirement on October 25, 2024, according to information on the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s website.

Born on October 26, 1959, Isa is the son of late political leader Qazi Mohammad Isa, a key figure in the Pakistan Movement and a close associate of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

