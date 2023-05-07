Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Kılıçdaroğlu Rises in Turkey’s Election Race Against Erdoğan
News Updates
Turkey elections
opposition alliance
cost-of-living crisis
Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Kılıçdaroğlu Rises in Turkey’s Election Race Against Erdoğan

The Media Line Staff
05/07/2023

One week ahead of Turkey’s upcoming May 14 elections, which are considered crucial for the country’s future, opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who has long been overshadowed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is confident that his time has come to lead Turkey on a new trajectory. As part of an alliance of six opposition parties, Kılıçdaroğlu has been named their candidate to challenge the longtime Turkish president.

Opinion polls indicate that the 74-year-old Kılıçdaroğlu holds an advantage and stands a chance of winning in a second round of voting, thanks to his inclusive campaign addressing the cost-of-living crisis that has diminished Erdoğan’s popularity in recent years.

Other standout promises by the opposition include a pledged return to orthodox economic policies, a restoration of the parliamentary system, an independent judiciary, and improved relations with the West.

Critics argue that Kılıçdaroğlu lacks Erdoğan’s ability to rally crowds and a clear vision for a post-Erdoğan era. Opinion polls, however, suggest a closely contested presidential and parliamentary race, which will not only determine Turkey’s leadership but also its role in addressing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. While many question Kılıçdaroğlu’s ability to defeat Erdoğan, analysts believe that Erdoğan is now closer than ever to facing defeat despite his control over the media, courts, and fiscal spending on social aid in the run-up to the elections.

 

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.