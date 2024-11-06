Lebanese Rescuers Search Rubble After Israeli Strike Kills 20 South of Beirut

Lebanese rescuers searched the rubble of a demolished apartment building south of Beirut on Wednesday following an Israeli airstrike that killed at least 20 people, according to health authorities. The attack on Tuesday evening hit a multi-story apartment complex in the town of Barja, leaving sections of floors destroyed and interior walls exposed.

Lebanon’s health ministry reported that, in addition to the 20 fatalities, 14 people were wounded, with officials warning that the death toll may still rise as rescue efforts continue. The strike left the building in ruins, with chunks of debris scattered around the area, as families returned to find their homes devastated.