Lebanese emergency and security services salvage belongings before clearing the rubble at the site of an Israeli strike a day earlier on a residential building in Lebanon's Barja town, on November 6, 2024. (JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)

Lebanese Rescuers Search Rubble After Israeli Strike Kills 20 South of Beirut

The Media Line Staff
11/06/2024

Lebanese rescuers searched the rubble of a demolished apartment building south of Beirut on Wednesday following an Israeli airstrike that killed at least 20 people, according to health authorities. The attack on Tuesday evening hit a multi-story apartment complex in the town of Barja, leaving sections of floors destroyed and interior walls exposed.

Lebanon’s health ministry reported that, in addition to the 20 fatalities, 14 people were wounded, with officials warning that the death toll may still rise as rescue efforts continue. The strike left the building in ruins, with chunks of debris scattered around the area, as families returned to find their homes devastated.

The target of the airstrike remains unclear, and there were no warnings issued for residents to evacuate prior to the attack. Speculation lingers as to whether the strike aimed at a member of Hezbollah, the armed Lebanese group engaged in over a year of hostilities with Israel.

Over the past year, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 3,000 people in Lebanon, with most fatalities occurring in recent weeks as the air campaign has escalated. The Barja strike ranks among the deadliest single incidents, underscoring the intensifying toll of the conflict on Lebanese civilians.

