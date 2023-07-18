Donate
Lebanese Security Chief Blames Syrian Refugees for High Crime Rate
Syrian women and children stand near tents at a refugee camp in Saadnayel in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, June 13, 2023. (Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
07/18/2023

Millions of displaced Syrians residing in Lebanon are the reason behind the spiking crime rates in the country, claimed Lebanon’s acting General Security chief Brig. Gen. Elias Baysari on Monday.

Lebanon is home to the highest number of refugees per capita in the world.

According to Baysari, the huge number of refugees are pushing law enforcement to capacity and have been responsible for types of crime once rarely seen. He explained that refugees in difficult circumstances far from their homes are more likely to break the law.

Baysari also cited the strain on the Lebanese economy, exacerbated by the presence of around 2 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon. The country already faces a serious financial crisis. Now, according to Baysari, there is much higher competition between Lebanese civilians and displaced Syrians over jobs.

