Lebanon Files Complaint at UN Labor Board Over September Pager Attack
Lebanon Labor Minister Mustafa Bayram (C) looks on, during a press conference after filing a complaint to the International Labour Organization against Israel over the pager and walkie-talkie attacks carried out in last September, in Geneva on November 6, 2024. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
11/07/2024

Lebanon’s government said Wednesday it had filed a complaint with the UN’s International Labor Organization (ILO) against Israel, citing deadly attacks allegedly involving explosive devices hidden in pagers that killed dozens and injured thousands across the country last month.  

Labor Minister Moustafa Bayram announced the move at the ILO’s headquarters in Geneva, where he formally presented the case. 

In the mid-September incidents, explosions reportedly targeting ordinary workers claimed at least 37 lives, including two children, and left more than 4,000 people wounded or permanently disabled. Israel, which generally maintains a policy of strategic ambiguity regarding overseas operations, has neither confirmed nor denied any involvement in the blasts, which impacted both Hezbollah affiliates and civilians.  

“This method of warfare, allowing objects of daily life to become lethal, sets a dangerous precedent if left uncondemned,” Bayram said at a UN press briefing, warning that similar tactics could soon evade international humanitarian norms if not addressed.  

He emphasized that the purpose of ILO conventions is to protect worker safety and security, pointing out that many victims had been in their workplaces when their pagers or walkie-talkies unexpectedly exploded. 

Bayram expressed uncertainty about the complaint’s outcome but said Lebanon’s formal protest was a necessary move to voice the country’s concerns. “At least we raised our voices to warn against this dangerous approach,” he added.  

An ILO representative stated that the organization had not yet reviewed the complaint and was uncertain what response or redress might follow. 

