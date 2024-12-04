Lebanon Reports Over 4,000 Dead in Conflict With Israel as Cease-fire Holds

Lebanon’s Health Minister Firass Abiad announced on Wednesday that the death toll from more than a year of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel has surpassed 4,047, with most casualties recorded since September. The figure includes both combatants and civilians, though no breakdown was provided.

Abiad also reported 16,638 wounded, cautioning that “the real number may be higher” due to unrecorded deaths. According to Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) estimates, approximately 3,500 Hezbollah operatives have been killed, alongside 100 members of other terrorist groups operating in Lebanon.

The conflict escalated in October 2023 after Hezbollah began daily attacks on Israeli communities and military posts along the border, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the war there. The group later expanded its assault to target cities in central and northern Israel with rocket fire.

The fighting prompted the evacuation of 60,000 residents from northern Israel as fears mounted of a large-scale Hezbollah attack following Hamas’ October 7 onslaught. Israel intensified its operations in southern Lebanon in September to enable northern residents to return safely.

The conflict, which broadly ceased last week following a truce, has had devastating consequences. In addition to the Lebanese toll, 45 Israeli civilians and 76 IDF soldiers have died in the violence, which included cross-border skirmishes and ground operations in southern Lebanon.